Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 686.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 9,996,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,722,197. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

