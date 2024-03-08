Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $269.61. 82,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,120. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.74 and its 200-day moving average is $246.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.