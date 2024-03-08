Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $534.65

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $534.65 and last traded at $534.36, with a volume of 63199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $530.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $500.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.47.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.