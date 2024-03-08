Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Cut by American Trust

American Trust reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.54. 1,016,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,287. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

