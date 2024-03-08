Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $222.88. 1,009,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.39.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
