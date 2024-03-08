Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.55. 2,110,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,449. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.69. The firm has a market cap of $358.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.