Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VTI traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $254.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,669,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,894. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.