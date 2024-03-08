Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.1% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $158.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,832. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $158.91. The stock has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

