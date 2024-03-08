Velas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.67 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $50.96 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,565,862,446 coins and its circulating supply is 2,565,862,445 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

