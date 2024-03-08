Verge Market Cap Hits $98.97 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $98.97 million and approximately $12.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,436.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.61 or 0.00655513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00129975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00057105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00215123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.30 or 0.00169934 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

