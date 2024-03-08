Verge One Day Volume Reaches $10.95 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $94.67 million and $10.95 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,366.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.33 or 0.00644721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.00128683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00056217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00219591 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00057995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.97 or 0.00163245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

