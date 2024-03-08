Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0058

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Verge has a total market cap of $96.21 million and $11.83 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,385.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.82 or 0.00632918 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00127578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00055476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00062684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.97 or 0.00216371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.42 or 0.00162922 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

