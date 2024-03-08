Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,446,372 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,590,468 shares.The stock last traded at $17.27 and had previously closed at $18.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

