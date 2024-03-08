VitalStone Financial LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6,015.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVV traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $516.06. 3,200,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.11 and its 200 day moving average is $462.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

