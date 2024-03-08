VitalStone Financial LLC Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

VitalStone Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,137,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.39 and its 200-day moving average is $293.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $337.74. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

