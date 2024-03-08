VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 317 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

VitalStone Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 130,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $255.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.95 and a 200-day moving average of $228.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.