VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 506,226 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

VitalStone Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,226 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 5.3% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Swmg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BIL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.53. 2,884,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,207,621. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.