VitalStone Financial LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $55.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,274,610 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

