Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $9.56 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $9.56 or 0.00014026 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $268.50 million and $48.91 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004103 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00025816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00015611 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,084.81 or 0.99944649 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007815 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00143621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 9.87436839 USD and is up 16.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $42,924,353.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

