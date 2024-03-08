WazirX (WRX) Price Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (WRX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $126.14 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

