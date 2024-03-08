Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 27,250 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.9% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,627 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,336.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 455,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 104,890 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,448. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

