Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 704 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.4% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $442.05. The company had a trading volume of 55,765,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,102,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.67. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $285.19 and a 12 month high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

