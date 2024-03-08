Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $4.98 on Friday, hitting $525.18. The stock had a trading volume of 466,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,222. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $343.39 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $500.72 and its 200-day moving average is $461.47.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

