Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $891,000 Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 297,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 83,934 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 31,234.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period.

FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.73. 1,098,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,267. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

