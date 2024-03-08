Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.85. The company had a trading volume of 342,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,264. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

