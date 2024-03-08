Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.32. 3,584,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,746,070. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.90. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

