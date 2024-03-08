Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.4 %

Boeing stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,164,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,950. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

