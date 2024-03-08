Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 61,600 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 378,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 284,244 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 457,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:PBI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 568,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,335. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

About Pitney Bowes

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

