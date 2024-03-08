Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,314 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,004,000 after acquiring an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,507,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,889,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

