Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.92. The company had a trading volume of 974,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,367. The company has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $347.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.33.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

