Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.8% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 626.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 56.0% in the third quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $14.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $765.41. 3,090,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $690.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $616.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $312.31 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.