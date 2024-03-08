Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 230 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $465,950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after buying an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.55. 3,236,721 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

