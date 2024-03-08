Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 850 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,245 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $725,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,070 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,834. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1463 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

