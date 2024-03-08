Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 948 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Brink’s worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,559,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,221,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,609,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,811,000 after buying an additional 167,505 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,866,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,504,000 after buying an additional 26,871 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCO traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $84.58. The stock had a trading volume of 72,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $90.13.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

