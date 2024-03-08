Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 578.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after buying an additional 2,886,309 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $120,456,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Catalent by 19.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,040,000 after buying an additional 2,556,699 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $74,987,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $65,774,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTLT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $72.12.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

