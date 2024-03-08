WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0388 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $29.67 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00021173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00126234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008479 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001451 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 153% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.