Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.4% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after buying an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,208 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.87. 846,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,321. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $360.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

