Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 102.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 4.9% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,661,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,899. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.80. The firm has a market cap of $597.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

