World Mobile Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $126.35 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $126.35 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00062289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00021562 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001513 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,020,037 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

