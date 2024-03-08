Worldcoin Price Hits $7.91 on Top Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $7.91 or 0.00011611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $664.19 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,146,910 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 147,699,534.55355358 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 7.2677525 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 242 active market(s) with $474,402,275.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

