Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Achieves Market Cap of $70.00 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and $28,397.63 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,106,093,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,106,046,124 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05089619 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,915.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

