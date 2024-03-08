Wrapped HBAR Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $4.41 billion and approximately $3.56 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,685,311,905 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,685,311,904.89928 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.13128821 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $4,563,491.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

