X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Plans Dividend of $1.71

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 1.7132 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.54.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USOI traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. 46,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 599.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter.

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

