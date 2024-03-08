XOMA (XOMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

XOMA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.12. 6,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,710. XOMA has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $288.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in XOMA by 9,318.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of XOMA by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of XOMA by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

