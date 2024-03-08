XYO (XYO) Trading Up 57% Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. XYO has a total market cap of $178.86 million and approximately $18.75 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 57% higher against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004139 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00025646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00015676 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001893 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,168.46 or 0.99889995 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00144212 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0129586 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $41,785,292.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.