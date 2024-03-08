YES WORLD (YES) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $16.40 Billion

YES WORLD (YES) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 14,895,096.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion and approximately $542,738.75 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for approximately $6.56 or 0.00009829 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

