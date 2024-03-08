Zcash Hits One Day Volume of $125.20 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $570.07 million and $125.20 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $34.91 or 0.00051016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00100364 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00019083 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

