Zcash (ZEC) Price Up 16.5% This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.28 or 0.00050123 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $559.69 million and $121.04 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00084962 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00018945 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.