Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $320.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.37.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

