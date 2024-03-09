2,973 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.86. 793,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,116. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $180.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.48.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

